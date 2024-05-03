Scotland beat Thailand to reach T20 semi-finals

Scotland captain Kathryn Bryce finished on 63 not out [Getty Images]

Women's T20 World Cup, Group A qualifier

Thailand 99-5 (20 overs): Chaiwai 36; Rainey 2-12, Maqsood 2-15

Scotland 100-4 (17.5 overs): K Bryce 63*; Sutthiruang 2-18

Scotland win by six wickets

Scotland powered into the semi-finals at the Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier with a six-wicket win over Thailand in their last group match.

Captain Kathyrn Bryce led the way with an unbeaten 63 as the Scots reached 100-4 with 13 balls to spare in Abu Dhabi.

Bryce arrived at the crease with Scotland on 16-2 and hit nine fours from the 58 balls she faced.

Earlier, Hannah Rainey and Abtaha Maqsood each took two wickets as Thailand were restricted to 99-5 from their 20 overs.

Scotland finish second in Group A, behind Sri Lanka, and will face the winners of Group B - either Ireland or Netherlands - in the last four.

Only the finalists will progress to the T20 World Cup in Bangladesh later this year.