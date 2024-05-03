Scotland beat Thailand to reach T20 semi-finals
Women's T20 World Cup, Group A qualifier
Thailand 99-5 (20 overs): Chaiwai 36; Rainey 2-12, Maqsood 2-15
Scotland 100-4 (17.5 overs): K Bryce 63*; Sutthiruang 2-18
Scotland win by six wickets
Scotland powered into the semi-finals at the Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier with a six-wicket win over Thailand in their last group match.
Captain Kathyrn Bryce led the way with an unbeaten 63 as the Scots reached 100-4 with 13 balls to spare in Abu Dhabi.
Bryce arrived at the crease with Scotland on 16-2 and hit nine fours from the 58 balls she faced.
Earlier, Hannah Rainey and Abtaha Maqsood each took two wickets as Thailand were restricted to 99-5 from their 20 overs.
Scotland finish second in Group A, behind Sri Lanka, and will face the winners of Group B - either Ireland or Netherlands - in the last four.
Only the finalists will progress to the T20 World Cup in Bangladesh later this year.