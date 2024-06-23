Scotland 'back to their best' & ready to deliver - Dykes

Sidelined Scotland striker Lyndon Dykes is backing the team to get the job done against Hungary.

Dykes, who is with the squad in Germany despite his on-field involvement being scuppered by injury, told the BBC's Sunday Breakfast: "They definitely can do it. The reaction was really good to see [against Switzerland on Wednesday].

"The boys turned up, played very well. Hopefully they get the result tonight.

"It's always a tough role up there. Sometimes you don't get a lot of chances. But it's a team effort, we all stick together and that's how we win games.

"The players feel really good. There are smiles on the faces, the boys are confident. The second game they showed they were back to their best. Everyone will just be buzzing to get out there."

On missing the tournament through injury, Dykes added: "It was really tough at the start, I had been waiting on this all season. It was devastating.

"But I decided to come out with the boys to have a bit of fun with them. Once the game gets going, I'm just a fan."