'Scotland need alternative to Dykes factor'

Former winger Neil McCann believes Scotland must find a new way of playing in the abscence of Lyndon Dykes - but still backs them to beat Switzerland tonight.

The Australian-born forward has scored nine goals in 36 appearances for Scotland - including the crucial equaliser against Norway a year ago.

But with the QPR striker ruled out of the tournament through injury, McCann believes Scotland can't try and replicate his impact on the side.

"We've lost Dykes and Aaron Hickey, who were big players for us," he told the Scottish Football Podcast.

"I don't believe any other player can replicate what Dykes offers us - a really aggressive, physical type.

"I know the game has changed but he retains that presence where he puts people off."

Despite the 5-1 mauling by Germany, and the side's form in post-qualification friendlies, the BBC Scotland pundit believes Scotland can bounce back against Switzerland.

"I still think they retain the capability to show how good we are," he said.

"I still believe that if our players perform we wouldn't be far away. In Switzerland I saw a team that plays 3-4-3, they're not in the same calibre as Germany, and in the second half Hungary came on strong.

"That gives me confidence if we can replicate any of the form from the group we will be right in this game."