Scotland alive in Euro 2024 Group A after draw with Switzerland

Scotland's Andrew Robertson applauds the fans after the UEFA Euro 2024 Group A soccer match between Scotland and Switzerland at Cologne Stadium. Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa

Scotland are alive in Group A after conceding a 1-1 draw to Switzerland in their Euro 2024 group stage clash.

The Swiss side, meanwhile, missed the chance of reaching the last 16 with one game to spare.

Scotland fans were euphoric when Fabian Schär scored an own goal to give the Scots the lead in the 13th minute. But Scotland's sloppy mistake in the 26th allowed Xherdan Shaqiri to find an equalizer with a wonderful finish.

Both sides had goals ruled out for offside, while Scotland hit the woodwork in the 67th.

Switzerland need a draw against hosts Germany in the final group stage match to advance to the knock-out stages.

Scotland, meanwhile, will gladly take the point as it maintains their hopes of progressing to the knockout stages of a major tournament for the first time. They face Hungary in the last Group A match.