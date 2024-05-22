Scotland aim to 'create history' with Euros run - Robertson

Captain Andy Robertson says getting past the group stage of a major tournament for the first time is Scotland's aim at Euro 2024 next month.

The Scots face hosts Germany in the tournament opener on 14 June and also take on Switzerland (19 June) and Hungary (23 June) in Group A.

"We have to be the team that creates history," the Liverpool left-back told Sky Sports.

"Getting out the group has to be our aim. It's a tough group but we believe we can give any team a game.

"If we do that and manage to get out the group, we'll be the first Scotland team to ever do that.

"We've been trying to create our own history and our own story within a nation with a lot of good teams in the past and legends of the game.

"We're aiming to create a small part of history and we've done that by reaching two tournaments.

"But being able to qualify outside the group would be a massive step, accelerate us further and give us more belief than we've already got."