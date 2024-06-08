Scotland 2-2 Finland: Key stats
Scotland are now winless in four consecutive games at Hampden (D2 L2). It's their longest run without a home victory across all competitions since November 2008 (five games - D3 L2).
After losing six of their first seven games against Scotland between 1954 and 1995 (D1), Finland have avoided defeat in each of their last two (1-1 in 1998 and 2-2 in 2024).
Scotland haven’t kept a clean sheet in any of their last four games at Hampden, their longest such run under Steve Clarke. They’ve only managed a shutout in one of their last nine matches (2-0 v Gibraltar).
Three of Scotland's last six goals scored at Hampden have been own goals (Harry Maguire for England, Leo Ostigard for Norway and Arttu Hoskonen for Finland).
Lawrence Shankland has scored in both of his starts for Scotland at Hampden, with those two games coming four years and 238 days apart (v San Marino in October 2019 and Finland in June 2024).
Craig Gordon won his 75th cap for Scotland, becoming just the sixth player to reach this milestone, after Kenny Dalglish, Jim Leighton, Darren Fletcher, Alex McLeish and Paul McStay.