Scotland 2-2 Finland: Analysis

Friendlies really haven’t been Scotland’s forte in recent times.

They’ve now won just three of their last 21 non-competitive matches, struggling again when they don’t have to put their foot to the pedal.

That couldn’t be further from the case in seven days’ time. Germany are not only one of the top sides in the tournament, but will be desperate to open the tournament with a bang in front of their home fans.

For Clarke’s side, it’s important not to let this result affect their psyche ahead of a daunting prospect in Munich.

There were positives to take however. Anthony Ralston have a solid account in the depleted right wing-back berth, while Lawrence Shankland showed the cutting edge he has lacked in recent outings.

Now, can they do it when the lights are brightest?