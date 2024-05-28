Scotland have 1.2% chance of winning Euros, says supercomputer

[SNS]

Scotland have a 1.2% chance of winning Euro 2024, according to a prediction from a supercomputer.

Quick, find the Dumb and Dumber 'so you're telling me there's a chance' meme.

The Scots go to Germany in a rough run of form having never progressed out of a group at a major tournament.

Steve Clarke's side find themselves in a tough section, facing the hosts in their opening game before taking on Switzerland and Hungary in Group A.

All of that considered, the Oddspedia Supercomputer predicted Scotland have just a 1.2% chance of winning the competition after after 1,000 simulations.

We have a dream.