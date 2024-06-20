Scotland 1-1 Switzerland: Key stats

Scotland have gained their first result in a European Championship game in which they’ve conceded, having lost their previous six such matches when shipping a goal, while they’ve ended a run of two consecutive defeats at the Euros since their 0-0 draw against England in June 2021.

Xherdan Shaqiri has become the only European player to score in each of the last six major tournaments (World Cup/Euros) since the 2014 World Cup, while he’s netted in twice as many such competitions as any other Swiss player.

Scotland remain unbeaten against Switzerland at major tournaments (W1 D1), avoiding defeat in six of their last seven competitive matches against them (W2 D4 L1), while 44% of their group stage points (4/9) at the European Championship have come against the Swiss (W1 D1).

Scott McTominay has scored nine goals for Scotland under Steve Clarke, with only John McGinn (18) netting more, while his eight goals since the start of Euro 2024 qualifying in March 2023 is more than twice as many as any other Scotland player.