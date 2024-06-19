Scotland 1-1 Switzerland: Have your say

[BBC]

Scotland wrestled free from the shackles of injury and self destruction to muster a precious point against Switzerland to keep their Euro 2024 campaign alive.

Qualification hero Scott McTominay's deflected shot almost lifted the roof off the deafening Cologne Stadium on 13 minutes.

However, a bewildering blind back pass from Anthony Ralston gift-wrapped an opportunity for Xherdan Shaqiri to sweep home a sublime first-time shot high beyond Angus Gunn.

Kieran Tierney pulled up clutching his hamstring as Dan Ndoye ran on to squander a golden chance when through on goal and will miss the Hungary game on Sunday.

But the Scots, already patched up in defence, roused themselves heroically in the closing stages which saw Grant Hanley strike a post with a header from an Andy Robertson free-kick.

The Swiss spurned a host of late chances, but not enough to deny Scotland a point to move third in Group A, with victory against the Hungarians surely enough to see them out of a group stage for the first time in their history.

Click here to have your say on the match.