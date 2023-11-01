Scotland 1-0 Netherlands: Scots taste defeat again despite improved performance

Defeated, but not disgraced. Improved, but unimpressive. That appears to be the only way for Scotland to look back on their 1-0 loss to Netherlands at Hampden on Tuesday.

Four days on from their sobering 4-0 thrashing in Nijmegen, a new-look side competed with the group table toppers for large spells, but ultimately ceased to cause anything resembling a threat.

It took until the 93rd minute for Sophie Howard to register the hosts' first effort on goal, even that was a tame header, encapsulating her side's uninspiring performance.

Pedro Martinez Losa's side are lacking substance at this level. A level they may not be at for too much longer as they remain planted at the foot of Group A1, five points adrift of third-placed England and requiring two wins from their final two games - away to Belgium before welcoming England - in December if they are to avoid automatically dropping into League B.

Their first foray in this new competition was always going to be a challenging task in a group with the past two European Championship winners and a talented Belgian side, but there was a growing confidence that the Scots could ruffle some feathers in among the elite.

Instead, four games in Scotland are left with yet another defeat, settling with competing rather than challenging.

The Scotland head coach said part two of the Dutch double-header was more "balanced". That cannot be questioned.

For the opening 60 minutes, other than an exceptional fingertip save from debutant Sandy MacIver, the Dutch did not pester or probe the Scottish backline. They were pedestrian, which suited Scotland.

But while being better, it was dull. A considerable rise in composure, control and calmness was well received and required, but it prompted nothing. Not even a sniff.

There were glimpses of good in and around the edge of the area, the odd corner was whipped in, but nothing great happened in the goalmouth. Visiting shot stopper Daphne van Domselaar could have propped herself in the Hampden stands. No matter the opponent, no matter the personnel missing, that cannot be accepted at home.

"We need to be a little more clinical in the final third," admitted the Spaniard. "We were capable of removing a lot of the Dutch talent.

"We are frustrated because we did a lot of work from one match to the next to progress and to give the team the best chance to compete at a better level."

That is the overarching goal, and requirement, for this Scotland side and Martinez Losa. To be back at major tournaments and making a bit of a racket at them. That's why he was awarded a contract extension in September.

The Nations League, as with the men's equivalent, is the first step towards qualification. With relegation to League B appearing likely, attention is already beginning to turn to the routine qualifiers, with the head coach adding their "journey has not finished".

For the 47-year-old, it's about growth. And continuing to grow in the last two games of this so far testing campaign.

But for frustrated fans in the stands, they need something to hold on to. Something more tangible to sing about than spells of solid possession, stifling opponents and small defeats rather than drubbings.