Scotland 0-1 Hungary: Key stats

John McGinn won five fouls in this match, the most by a Scotland player in a major tournament game since Christian Dailly won six against Norway at the 1998 World Cup.

Grant Hanley completed 69 passes against Hungary, the most by a Scotland player in a major tournament game that Opta has on record (1974 World Cup onwards). Hanley also had more touches in the opposition box than any other Scottish player (four).

Scotland completed 249 passes in the first half, the most they have completed in the first half of a major tournament match on record (1974 World Cup onwards).

There have only been two instances at Euro 2024 of a team failing to have a shot in the first half of a match and both have been Scotland - against Germany and now against Hungary.

Hungary ended a run of eight Euro matches without a win, registering their first victory since a 2-0 win over Austria at Euro 2016 – this was also their first clean sheet since that win.

Scotland had just 17 shots at Euro 2024 in total – since the group stage was introduced in 1980, that is the joint fewest by a nation in a group stage, along with Northern Ireland at Euro 2016.

Hungary’s goal scored by Kevin Csoboth in the 100th minute was the latest goal ever scored in a European Championship match (excluding extra-time), timed at 99 minutes and 32 seconds.