Scotland 0-1 Hungary: Key stats

Scotland players
  • John McGinn won five fouls in this match, the most by a Scotland player in a major tournament game since Christian Dailly won six against Norway at the 1998 World Cup.

  • Grant Hanley completed 69 passes against Hungary, the most by a Scotland player in a major tournament game that Opta has on record (1974 World Cup onwards). Hanley also had more touches in the opposition box than any other Scottish player (four).

  • Scotland completed 249 passes in the first half, the most they have completed in the first half of a major tournament match on record (1974 World Cup onwards).

  • There have only been two instances at Euro 2024 of a team failing to have a shot in the first half of a match and both have been Scotland - against Germany and now against Hungary.

  • Hungary ended a run of eight Euro matches without a win, registering their first victory since a 2-0 win over Austria at Euro 2016 – this was also their first clean sheet since that win.

  • Scotland had just 17 shots at Euro 2024 in total – since the group stage was introduced in 1980, that is the joint fewest by a nation in a group stage, along with Northern Ireland at Euro 2016.

  • Hungary’s goal scored by Kevin Csoboth in the 100th minute was the latest goal ever scored in a European Championship match (excluding extra-time), timed at 99 minutes and 32 seconds.

  • This was Scotland’s 12th major tournament group stage and in 50% of those they have failed to win a single match – at the 1954, 1958, 1986 and 1998 World Cups and Euro 2020 and 2024.