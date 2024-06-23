Scotland 0-1 Hungary: What Clarke said

[Getty Images]

Scotland manager Steve Clarke tells BBC Sport:

"The goal comes as a consequence of us trying to win the game.

"The goal is almost irrelevant. The moment in the game for me was the penalty. It was 100% a penalty. Someone has to explain to me why it wasn't a penalty because otherwise I'm thinking there's something wrong.

"I don't understand how VAR can look at that and say it's not a penalty.

"It was always a one-goal game. We didn't manage to get the goal, we opened up at the end to try and get it.

"The overriding feeling is to be sad for everybody, for the supporters and the country and the players are just as sad as everyone else."