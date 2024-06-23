Scotland 0-1 Hungary: Have your say

[BBC]

Scotland crashed out of Euro 2024 in the most heart-wrenching fashion as Kevin Csoboth's 100th-minute winner earned Hungary a stunning late victory.

The Scots, who could still have held faint hopes of the last 16 with a draw, were stung on the counter-attack to spark bedlam in the Stuttgart Arena.

It means Steve Clarke's side, who didn't register a shot on target themselves until injury time, finish on one point and once again fail to make it out of a group at a major tournament.

Hungary, who lost Barnabas Varga to a sickening injury, finish Group A in third and still have a chance of going through as one of the four best third-placed teams.

