Scot Bennett: 'Invaluable' midfielder happy to see out career at Newport County

Scot Bennett says he would be content to spend the rest of his career with Newport County.

And that will be music to the ears of manager Graham Coughlan who says the defender or midfielder is "invaluable."

The 33-year-old Cornishman's contract is up this summer, with Newport set to open talks on a new deal.

"I've said it to my partner, I would love to stay here now until the time is right to call it a day," said Bennett, who is in his eighth season at County.

"It's been a club that has been really good to me. I have given everything for the club but I have loved every minute I've been here. So if this is somewhere I can finish my career then great.

"If that's not the case, I still have nothing but respect for the club and everything it has given me."

Bennett is already Newport's longest serving player having joined in July of 2016 from Notts County. The former Exeter player recently celebrated his 350th club appearance in the 4-2 FA Cup fourth round defeat at home to Manchester United.

In his time at Newport, Bennett has featured in the club's "great escape" from League Two relegation in 2017, as well as two play-off finals and a clutch of memorable cup occasions, including the run to the FA Cup fifth round in 2019.

This season Bennett has played a key role for the club, starting 29 of Newport's 30 league games so far.

With the takeover by former Swansea chairman Huw Jenkins completed last month, manager Coughlan has already started sitting down with current members of the Newport squad to discuss plans for the future. And Bennett is high on his list of priorities.

Coughlan said: "Scott is one I will be sitting down with for sure. I think he is invaluable and has been brilliant for me since I walked through the front door.

"I see leadership qualities, I see versatility in his game as he can play in defence, he can play in midfield. He brings a calmness. He is one of those players every dressing room should have - a proper leader.

"Any whingeing or moaning or complaints in the changing room, he gets right on top of them and nails them. As do the senior lads in fairness. It's their changing room they want a really good environment it's theirs to run and organise.

"He is one of the main leaders. He is quiet but when he speaks you listen."

On Tuesday, Newport host one of Bennett's former clubs Notts County, looking to extend their seven game League Two unbeaten run.

County's 3-0 win at Walsall last Saturday was their fourth on the trot, putting them four points away from play-offs in eleventh, one point below the visitors.