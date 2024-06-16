Scorpions host 2nd annual rugby tournament in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Scorpions hosted its second annual rugby tournament in the Sun City on Saturday.

Clubs played in a round robin styled tournament, fighting for the grand prize of $1,000.

But to those who are apart of the Scorpions, this event meant so much more than just coming out victorious. The club has been running for 52 consecutive years since 1972 making it one of the longest running programs in the Sun City.

Yet, for the most part the club is entirely run by the team. One of the goals of hosting the tournament in El Paso is to increase exposure for the club.

“Each player and each officer on the team all pull their own weight to make sure we have the equipment, to ensure we have fields,” said Noel Ortega, head coach of the Scorpions. “We want to just to get more exposure here through this tournament and hope the city sees like, ‘Hey, there’s an actual team here that travels to compete against Mexico, Arizona, California, Nevada,’ and we do well. We do really well against teams who have a lot more resources than us. So, that’s why it’s important to show that we have this tournament here and hopefully get more backing.”

Another goal of hosting the tournament was to honor the deep rooted history within El Paso.

It is common for rugby clubs across the world to bring its heritage into the game. A ceremonial performance by Aztec dancers kicked things off as a nod to the Sun City’s culture with the hopes of bringing both spectators and participants closer together.

“Being from El Paso, born and raised we have a large Hispanic culture, so it’s very important for me to showcase that and let those who may not be from here see a bigger piece of why we are who we are,” said Scorpion Walter Waldo. “Families are out here and they’re not expecting to watch a rugby tournament kick off but then that’s when they start asking questions. ‘What is this? What is rugby? Who are the El Paso Scorpions?’ It is a chance for us to explain who we are to them and give them some of our history.”

The program looks to continue to grow and host tournaments for years to come. For more information about the club visit: https://www.facebook.com/elpasoscorpionsrfc/.

