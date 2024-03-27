'Scoring tries the best feeling' - Grant

Coreen Grant try

Scotland winger Coreen Grant says the prospect of playing in front of a raucous home crowd is "hugely exciting", as Bryan Easson's side prepare to host France in the Women's Six Nations on Saturday.

The record home crowd for a Scotland women's match is 4,862, set during last year's Six Nations win over Ireland, and the total could be surpassed this weekend.

“We are hugely excited," Grant said. "It's a brilliant opportunity for us especially at home in front of those crowds that just keep getting bigger and bigger.

"That support behind us is just immense and it means a lot to us. You can hear it out there on the pitch.

“It’s a really good opportunity for us against one of the best teams in the world to see what level we are at.”

Grant scored Scotland's first try during last week's win away in Cardiff, but she was quick to credit the work of her team-mates in the build-up to the score.

“It’s the best feeling. It's fantastic. You always want to go out there and do your best for your country. Scoring tries as a winger is the dream but I can’t speak highly enough of my teammates out there.

“If you look at the phases before, everyone knew their job and what they had to do. They just put me in the good spaces.”