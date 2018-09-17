Scoring up significantly after two games

The sample size is still small. But the trend is still clear.

Through two weeks (minus one game), the numbers show an obvious shift toward offensive success.

As noted by NBC’s Peter King in “Football Morning in America,” there were 1,249 points scored in the first two weeks of the 2017 season, a 39.03 per game average. Heading in to tonight’s game, there have been 1,465 points in 32 games, a 47.26 per game average.

That touchdown and a conversion difference can be explained by offseason rules changes, at least according to the players charged with stopping them.

“Look at the rules,” Jaguars defensive end Calais Campbell said. “I know the NFL is trying to make the game safer, but the safer they make it, the easier they make it for the offense. Offense makes good TV. The quarterbacks are the rock stars of the league, and they want to protect them. My job’s harder.”

Between the emphasis on hits with the helmet, and calls like the one on Clay Matthews against Kirk Cousins, defensive players are feeling a bit helpless at the moment.