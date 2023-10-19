Scores and updates from Week 9 of the Cheboygan area high school football season

CHEBOYGAN – Week 9 is here folks.

And it’s a huge one.

For Cheboygan area high school football, a conference title will be on the line. That will involve the Inland Lakes Bulldogs (7-1, 4-0), who can clinch their third consecutive outright Ski Valley 8-Player Conference title if they defeat Gaylord St. Mary (6-2, 4-0) in a 1 p.m. winner-take-all matchup in Gaylord on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Onaway Cardinals (4-4) can seal a winning regular season if they knock off Cedarville (6-2) in a 7 p.m. home clash on Thursday.

Rounding out their season on Friday are the Cheboygan Chiefs (0-8), who host Benzie Central (5-3) at 7 p.m. The Pellston Hornets (1-7) meet Wyoming Tri-Unity Christian (5-3) in a Saturday 1 p.m. contest at Forest Area.

Be sure to check back with the Daily Tribune for scores and updates on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

CHEBOYGAN FOOTBALL:

GABE SABOLSKY: Sabolsky takes in moment, scores touchdown for Cheboygan in CMU’s football stadium

BOYNE CITY: Main takeaways from Cheboygan football's homecoming defeat to Boyne City Ramblers

JACOB SEAMAN: Cheboygan senior football player Jacob Seaman voted Week 7 Athlete of the Week

WEEK 8: Inland Lakes football trounces Bellaire, sets up showdown with Gaylord St. Mary

DYLAN BALAZOVIC: Balazovic guts it out, returns to play for Cheboygan football in final Homecoming game

INLAND LAKES FOOTBALL:

MORENCI: Takeaways from the Inland Lakes football team's 49-6 home victory over Morenci Bulldogs

QB LINEMAN DUO: Inland Lakes football's Fenstermaker, Wilson have special bond that goes back years

ANDRE BRADFORD: Inland Lakes football player Bradford voted Daily Tribune's Week 6 Athlete of the Week

OFFENSIVE LINE: Cohesive Inland Lakes offensive line shining in another productive campaign

BEATING BELLAIRE: Inland Lakes football trounces Bellaire, sets up showdown with Gaylord St. Mary

ONAWAY FOOTBALL:

SENIOR TRIO: Sparked by star senior trio, Onaway football team in position to earn winning season

WEEK 7: Complete display lifts Inland Lakes football past Hornets; Onaway falls on Homecoming

ST. MARY TAKEAWAYS: Turnovers hurt Onaway football in Ski Valley home defeat to Gaylord St. Mary

PELLSTON RECAP: Main takeaways from Onaway football’s road victory at Pellston

BRENDON BREWBAKER: Brewbaker using '0-1 mentality' to fuel Onaway football during recent run of success

PELLSTON FOOTBALL:

ST. MARY: Takeaways: Gaylord St. Mary combats early miscues, runs away from Pellston

RANDY BRICKER, SR: ‘It’s all about the kids’: Bricker begins 54th year as Pellston football PA announcer

POSEN: Takeaways from Pellston football’s season-opening home loss to Posen

JACK SCHMALZRIED: Senior signal-caller Schmalzried hungry to fuel Pellston football to success

ONAWAY TAKEAWAYS: Main takeaways from Onaway football’s road victory at Pellston

BRACH TAYLOR: Two-way standout Brach Taylor a bright spot on the gridiron for Pellston football

Contact sports editor Jared Greenleaf at jgreenleaf@gannett.com. Follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter @sportsCDT

This article originally appeared on Cheboygan Daily Tribune: Scoring updates from Week 9 of the Cheboygan area high school football season