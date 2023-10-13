Scores and updates from Week 8 of the Cheboygan area high school football season
CHEBOYGAN – We’re nearing the end of the Cheboygan area football regular season.
But there’s still plenty of good football games on tap when it comes to Cheboygan, Inland Lakes, Onaway and Pellston.
The Chiefs (0-7, 0-3 NMFL) travel to Grayling (4-3, 0-3) for a 7 p.m. clash on Friday, while Inland Lakes (6-1, 3-0 Ski Valley 8-Player) seeks a fourth straight victory when it heads to Bellaire (1-6, 0-3) for a 7 p.m. contest on Friday.
Meanwhile, Pellston (1-6, 1-3 Ski Valley 8-Player) hosts Onaway (3-4, 1-3) in a 1 p.m. Homecoming contest on Saturday.
Be sure to check back with the Daily Tribune for scores and updates on Friday and Saturday.
