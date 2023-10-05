Scores and updates from Week 7 of the Cheboygan area high school football season

CHEBOYGAN – We’re hitting the home stretch of the Cheboygan area high school football regular season.

Week 7 is upon us as Cheboygan, Inland Lakes, Onaway and Pellston take the field for matchups.

Kicking things off on Thursday are the Onaway Cardinals (3-3), who hope to end a two-game losing skid when they host Central Lake (4-2) in a Ski Valley 8-Player clash on Thursday at 7 p.m. The contest will be Onaway's homecoming game.

Then comes more action on Friday when the Cheboygan Chiefs (0-6) host Boyne City in a 7 p.m. homecoming game at Western Avenue Field.

Rounding out Week 7 are Ski Valley rivals Inland Lakes (5-1) and Pellston (1-5), who square off at 7 p.m. on Friday. It’ll be the homecoming matchup for the Bulldogs, who are nearing another playoff berth.

Be sure to check back with the Daily Tribune for score updates on Thursday and Friday night.

