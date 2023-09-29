Scores and updates from Week 6 of the Cheboygan area high school football season

CHEBOYGAN – Saturday, Saturday, Saturday!

Week 6 will be a unique one for Cheboygan area high school football as three local teams will be competing in Saturday afternoon games.

In Indian River, the Bulldogs (4-1) will look to seal another winning season when they host Morenci (2-2) in a 1 p.m. contest. The Bulldogs stormed back from 24 points down to top Munising on the road last week.

Meanwhile, Cheboygan (0-5, 0-2 Northern Michigan Football League Legends) travels to face Traverse City St. Francis (2-3, 1-2) at 1 p.m., and Pellston (1-4, 1-1 Ski Valley 8-Player Conference) hosts Gaylord St. Mary (4-1, 4-0) at 1 p.m.

Onaway (3-2) heads to Alcona (4-1) for a 7 p.m. non-conference clash on Friday.

Be sure to check back with the Daily Tribune for score updates on Friday night at Saturday afternoon.

