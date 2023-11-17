Scores, schedules live updates from Mohawk Valley football for Nov. 17-18

Mid-November on the calendar brings with it New York's state football playoffs and transitional weather patterns. The regional schedule this weekend presents an excellent example.

Friday's games will be wet, according to forecasts. Saturday will be drier but noticeably cooler.

Receiver Kamryn Comstock (left), then a junior at Dolgeville, grabs a touchdown pass against Tioga during the 2021 regional Class D playoff game at Dick Hoover Stadium in Vestal. the Blue Devils and Tigers will be back on that field Friday, meeting in New York's state quarterfinals for the third year in a row.

For the area's four remaining Section III teams, Dolgeville and Whitesboro should expect rain, heavy at times, Friday evening in greater Binghamton. There is no rain in the Saturday forecast there for Adirondack or in Waterville for Frankfort-Schuyler, but the daytime highs will be about 20 degrees cooler than the start of Friday's first game. Section II Fonda-Fultonville also has clear weather predicted for its game in Ogdensburg where the temperatures along the Canadian border are forecast slightly higher than they are for the NYSPHSAA's Central Region.

Dolgeville and Section IV Tioga meet for the third consecutive year and fifth time overall in a 5 p.m. Class D regional Friday at Vastal High School, and Whitehall and Vestal follow in Class A at 8 p.m. The temperature should be close to 60 degrees when Dolgeville and Tioga kick off but that's also when forecasts suggest the rain should be setting in for the evening. Temperatures will remain in the 50s with the chance of rain over 80 percent and expected to be heavy at times. The air temperature should still be 50 or above with the second game winding down, but those temperatures will continue to drop through the night.

By the time Adirondack and Section IV Waverly kick off at noon Saturday, the forecast in Vestal projects clearer skies and a temperature of 38 degrees. Frankfort-Schuyler and Section V Pembroke start an hour later in Waterville, and the projected temperature there is two degrees cooler. Neither area's forecast shows the afternoon temperatures warming, but remaining in the 30s overnight with possible mixed precipitation in Waterville.

Looking ahead, the western state semifinals will be played next weekend at Cicero-North Syracuse High School Nov. 24 and 25. The forecast one week shows temperatures in the 20s with a chance of light snow Friday.

This article originally appeared on Times Telegram: Nov. 17-18 Mohawk Valley high school football scores and schedule