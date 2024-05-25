Scores & schedule for Missouri state HS tournaments: Soccer, baseball, tennis & volleyball

Follow score updates and see updated schedules from the Missouri state high school tournaments that are underway.

The schedule has been updated as of Friday’s action.

Missouri state baseball tournaments

CLASS 6

Saturday’s quarterfinals

Seckman at Lafayette (Wildwood), noon

Lee’s Summit at Liberty North, 1 p.m.

Christian Brothers College at Francis Howell, 1 p.m.

Blue Springs at Springfield Glendale, 2 p.m.

CLASS 5

Saturday’s quarterfinals

Festus at Webster Groves, noon

St. Francis Borgia at Willard, 1 p.m.

Webb City at Kearney, 2 p.m.

Rockwood Summit at Ft. Zumwalt South, 3 p.m.

CLASS 4

Thursday’s quarterfinals

St. Joseph Benton 16, St. Michael the Archangel 0

MICDS 4, Central (Park Hills) 2

Lutheran St. Charles 6, Moberly 1

Blair Oaks 7, Nevada 5

CLASS 3

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Mid-Buchanan 6, Lone Jack 0

West Country 6, East Prairie 5

Duchesne 14, North Callaway 1

Licking 12, Forsyth 11

CLASS 2

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

Chaffee 2, Portageville 1

Tipton 7, Schuyler County 2

Iberia 8, Galena 2

Maysville 6, Weaubleau 4, 8 inn.

CLASS 1

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

Oran 1, Norwood 0

Sacred Heart 4, Kingsville 1

Green City 10, South Nodaway with Jefferson (Conception) 0

Wheatland 11, Lockwood 0

Missouri girls soccer state championships

CLASS 4

Saturday’s quarterfinals

Nixa at Blue Springs South, noon

Jackson at Nerinx Hall, noon

St. Dominic at Eureka, noon

Lee’s Summit at Liberty North, 5 p.m.

CLASS 3

Saturday’s quarterfinals

Rockwood Summit at Springfield Catholic, 11 a.m.

Ladue Horton Watkins at Ft. Zumwalt South, 2 p.m.

Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau) vs. Cor Jesu Academy, 3 p.m.

St. Michael the Archangel at Pembroke Hill, 6 p.m.

CLASS 2

Saturday’s quarterfinals

Perryville vs Whitfield, noon

Logan-Rogersville at Moberly, 1 p.m.

St. Charles West at Helias Catholic, 2 p.m.

Notre Dame de Sion at Maryville, 4 p.m.

CLASS 1

May 20 quarterfinal

Laquey 5, Fatima 2

Missouri boys team state tennis tournaments

In Springfield; at Cooper Tennis Complex

CLASS 3

Friday’s semifinals

Pembroke Hill 5, Rockhurst 0

John Burroughs 5, Francis Howell 0

Saturday’s third-place game

Rockhurst vs. Francis Howell, noon

Saturday’s championship game

Pembroke Hill vs. John Burroughs, noon

CLASS 2

Friday’s semifinals

Platte County 5, Branson 1

MICDS 5, Westminster Christian 0

Friday’s third-place game

Westminster Christian 5, Branson 1

Friday’s championship game

MICDS 5, Platte County 1

CLASS 1

Saturday’s semifinals

Clayton vs. Father Tolton Regional Catholic, 9 a.m.

Bolivar vs. Maryville, 9 a.m.

Saturday’s third-place game

Semifinal losers, 3 p.m.

Saturday’s championship game

Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.

Missouri boys volleyball state tournament

In St. Louis; at the Simon Center at Maryville University

CLASS 1

Tuesday’s semifinals

Francis Howell Central 3, Vianney 1

(27-25, 17-25, 25-23, 25-20)

Lafayette (Wildwood) 3, St. Michael the Archangel 0

(25-22, 25-12, 25-16)

Wednesday’s third-place game

Vianney 3, St. Michael the Archangel 0

(25-22, 25-20, 25-14)

Wednesday’s championship game

Lafayette (Wildwood) 3, Francis Howell Central 0

(25-16, 25-18, 25-11)