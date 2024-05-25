Scores & schedule for Missouri state HS tournaments: Soccer, baseball, tennis & volleyball
Follow score updates and see updated schedules from the Missouri state high school tournaments that are underway.
The schedule has been updated as of Friday’s action.
Missouri state baseball tournaments
CLASS 6
Saturday’s quarterfinals
Seckman at Lafayette (Wildwood), noon
Lee’s Summit at Liberty North, 1 p.m.
Christian Brothers College at Francis Howell, 1 p.m.
Blue Springs at Springfield Glendale, 2 p.m.
CLASS 5
Saturday’s quarterfinals
Festus at Webster Groves, noon
St. Francis Borgia at Willard, 1 p.m.
Webb City at Kearney, 2 p.m.
Rockwood Summit at Ft. Zumwalt South, 3 p.m.
CLASS 4
Thursday’s quarterfinals
St. Joseph Benton 16, St. Michael the Archangel 0
MICDS 4, Central (Park Hills) 2
Lutheran St. Charles 6, Moberly 1
Blair Oaks 7, Nevada 5
CLASS 3
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Mid-Buchanan 6, Lone Jack 0
West Country 6, East Prairie 5
Duchesne 14, North Callaway 1
Licking 12, Forsyth 11
CLASS 2
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
Chaffee 2, Portageville 1
Tipton 7, Schuyler County 2
Iberia 8, Galena 2
Maysville 6, Weaubleau 4, 8 inn.
CLASS 1
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
Oran 1, Norwood 0
Sacred Heart 4, Kingsville 1
Green City 10, South Nodaway with Jefferson (Conception) 0
Wheatland 11, Lockwood 0
Missouri girls soccer state championships
CLASS 4
Saturday’s quarterfinals
Nixa at Blue Springs South, noon
Jackson at Nerinx Hall, noon
St. Dominic at Eureka, noon
Lee’s Summit at Liberty North, 5 p.m.
CLASS 3
Saturday’s quarterfinals
Rockwood Summit at Springfield Catholic, 11 a.m.
Ladue Horton Watkins at Ft. Zumwalt South, 2 p.m.
Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau) vs. Cor Jesu Academy, 3 p.m.
St. Michael the Archangel at Pembroke Hill, 6 p.m.
CLASS 2
Saturday’s quarterfinals
Perryville vs Whitfield, noon
Logan-Rogersville at Moberly, 1 p.m.
St. Charles West at Helias Catholic, 2 p.m.
Notre Dame de Sion at Maryville, 4 p.m.
CLASS 1
May 20 quarterfinal
Laquey 5, Fatima 2
Missouri boys team state tennis tournaments
In Springfield; at Cooper Tennis Complex
CLASS 3
Friday’s semifinals
Pembroke Hill 5, Rockhurst 0
John Burroughs 5, Francis Howell 0
Saturday’s third-place game
Rockhurst vs. Francis Howell, noon
Saturday’s championship game
Pembroke Hill vs. John Burroughs, noon
CLASS 2
Friday’s semifinals
Platte County 5, Branson 1
MICDS 5, Westminster Christian 0
Friday’s third-place game
Westminster Christian 5, Branson 1
Friday’s championship game
MICDS 5, Platte County 1
CLASS 1
Saturday’s semifinals
Clayton vs. Father Tolton Regional Catholic, 9 a.m.
Bolivar vs. Maryville, 9 a.m.
Saturday’s third-place game
Semifinal losers, 3 p.m.
Saturday’s championship game
Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.
Missouri boys volleyball state tournament
In St. Louis; at the Simon Center at Maryville University
CLASS 1
Tuesday’s semifinals
Francis Howell Central 3, Vianney 1
(27-25, 17-25, 25-23, 25-20)
Lafayette (Wildwood) 3, St. Michael the Archangel 0
(25-22, 25-12, 25-16)
Wednesday’s third-place game
Vianney 3, St. Michael the Archangel 0
(25-22, 25-20, 25-14)
Wednesday’s championship game
Lafayette (Wildwood) 3, Francis Howell Central 0
(25-16, 25-18, 25-11)