Scores, live updates from Week 7 of Bayside Conference High School Football

With only three weeks of regular season football left before the playoffs start, each game takes on added importance as teams vie for Conference, Regional and State Playoff success. And this week's slate of Bayside South games could be very consequential.

The action kicks off Thursday afternoon, with Wi-Hi and Parkside playing in a matchup of Salisbury rivals at Wicomico County Stadium. And it continues under the Friday Night Lights, as undefeated Stephen Decatur hosts undefeated North Caroline, Snow Hill hosts Cambridge and Washington plays at home against Kent County. And on Saturday, James M. Bennett will travel to face Kent Island in Stevensville.

Follow along here for live scores and updates from Week 7 of Bayside Conference football:

Maryland high school football scores: Bayside Week 7

Weekend football weather

Thursday's forecast calls for a mostly sunny 70 degrees for kickoff, and Friday's outlook is similar, according to AccuWeather. There's a slight chance for rain Saturday afternoon.

