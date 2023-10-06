Scores, live updates from Hudson Valley high school football for Week 5

Welcome to another weekend of the Hudson Valley high school football scoreboard, where you can keep up with scores from the Hudson Valley and beyond. Scores refresh every 60 seconds, keeping you up to date as changes occur.

You can also check here following Friday and Saturday game action for final results, as well as links to stories from key area games and photo galleries.

Here are a few storylines to prepare you for kickoff in Week 5.

Washingtonville is off to a 5-0 start for the first time since 2018 in what could wind up as the best season in program history. The Wizards host one-win Monticello this week with an opportunity to double last season's win total, led by senior Sean Davis' average of 182 yards rushing per game — ranked seventh in New York.

Middletown suffered its first loss of the season last week and this week, the Middie Bears must travel to undefeated Newburgh Free Academy. Both squads are in the top half of the Section 9 AA standings with four regular-season games remaining.

Unbeaten Arlington puts its perfect record on the line against New Rochelle, which the Admirals eliminated in the first round of last year's playoffs.

Suffern looks to stay in the Section 1 AA race with a home game against Ketcham. The Mounties' Jephthah Joseph (122) and Isaiah Sanon (116) are averaging more than 100 yards rushing per game.

John Jay hosts North Rockland in another 1 AA battle featuring Patriots passer Brady Feliciotto.

Section 9 AA leader Monroe-Woodbury hasn't lost since its season opener. The Crusaders play at Pine Bush this week, riding a three-game winning streak in the series.

Minisink Valley hosts powerful Cornwall Central, which is 5-0 this season behind the second-best scorer in the state: Senior Tyler Vanderpool has run for 19 touchdowns, accounting for 120 points for an average of 24 per game.

Saugerties is rolling along with a four-game winning streak. On Saturday, the Sawyers will be tested by 3-1 Roosevelt.

