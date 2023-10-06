Scores and live updates from Boone County high school football Week 7

Two Boone County rivalry games highlight the seventh week of high school football action.

Hallsville visits Southern Boone in a Tri-County Conference game, while Battle visits Rock Bridge in a crosstown CMAC tilt. Centralia and Father Tolton are aiming to remain undefeated, while Hickman and Harrisburg aim for late-season momentum.

Here's what the Week 7 schedule of Boone County High School football has on tap this Friday:

Boone County High School Football Week 7 schedule

Battle at Rock Bridge

Hallsville at Southern Boone

Hickman vs. Grain Valley

Centralia at Highland

Harrisburg at Westran

Father Tolton vs. Hogan Prep(1 p.m., Saturday)

Boone County High School Football Week 7 scoreboard

A Twitter List by OchoK_

