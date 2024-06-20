Scores of City Youth celebrate qualifications

Local teenagers have celebrated completing a further education course at the Joie Stadium with Manchester City’s charity.

City in the Community brought together 89 students from four sixth forms and colleges for a special City BTEC celebration.

Staff and students were treated to food and drinks before participating in an award ceremony and presentation, looking back on their two years with CITC and commemorating all they have achieved.

Speaking about their time on the course, one Ashton student said: “I haven’t seen any flaws with the course. I broke my leg playing football for City, eight or nine months ago. Everything they’ve done for me since has been absolutely perfect.

“They’ve checked up on me at least once a week.

“I look forward to going into training every day because, even though sometimes I can’t do the session because of my injury a few months ago, it’s still enjoyable to watch and learn from the coaches.”

11+ Education Officer, Nathan Soulby commented on the event: “The BTEC Celebration Event was a great success, and a fantastic opportunity for students and staff from all four of our partner colleges to recognise each other’s achievements over the past two years.

“As is often the case with CITC participants, the stories about their journeys through college life were nothing short of inspirational, and it is a core value of our course to recognise progression in young people both on and off the pitch.

“The CITC BTEC team wishes all of our leavers the best of luck for whatever they go on to next and would like to thank everyone for their hard work and dedication during their time with us.”

Sitting under CITC’s Healthy Futures pillar, the programme provides an opportunity for students who are passionate about football and their education, to combine the two as part of this course.

The curriculum provides students with an insight into what life would be like coaching in an academy session, through the way in which CITC staff deliver sessions.

The team will deliver in three sixth form and colleges, Oldham College, Ashton Sixth Form and Connell College from the start of the 2024/2025 academic year.

Coaches are able to adapt their approach, the content and physical activity sessions in order to best meet the requirements of the college/group that they are working with.

For more information, email Nathan.soulby@cityfootball.com.

City in the Community empowers healthier lives through football with city youth. To find out more information, visit www.mancity.com/citc or follow @citcmancity on social media.