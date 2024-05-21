SCOREBOARD: Night one of the Diamond and Softball Classic wraps up

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Night one of the 62nd Dean Shippey Capitol Diamond Classic and 2024 Hall of Fame Softball Classic kicked off and did not disappoint.

Diamond Classic: Williamston 5, Portland 4

Softball Classic: Laingsburg 3, Lansing Catholic 2

Diamond Classic: Holt 8, Portland St. Patrick 2 (this game was postponed in the top of the 4th inning, will resume Thursday at 4 p.m.)

Softball Classic: Leslie 6, Holt 0 (this game was postponed in the bottom of the 5th inning, will resume tomorrow at 4:30 p.m.)

