SCOREBOARD: DeWitt, Ovid-Elsie and Jackson Lumen Christi advance to regional final
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Five of our area teams were looking to punch their ticket to the regional title game and keep their state championship dreams alive. Here is how the Mid-Michigan teams fared.
Final/SO: DeWitt 2, Goodrich 1
Final/OT: Stevensville Lakeshore 3, Mason 2
Final/SO: Ovid-Elsie 3, Eaton Rapids 2
Final: Jackson Lumen Christi 2, Manchester 0
