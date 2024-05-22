SCOREBOARD: Day two of Diamond and Softball Classic

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Night two of the Diamond and Softball Classic is in the books, and once again the night featured some incredible games that saw walk-off wins, big hits and extra innings.

Softball Classic: Fowlerville 12, Waverly 8 (8 innings)

Diamond Classic: Grand Ledge 6, St. Johns 5 (10 innings)

Softball Classic: Grand Ledge 7, Williamston 5

Diamond Classic: DeWitt 10, Mason 0

