SCOREBOARD: Day two of Diamond and Softball Classic
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Night two of the Diamond and Softball Classic is in the books, and once again the night featured some incredible games that saw walk-off wins, big hits and extra innings.
Softball Classic: Fowlerville 12, Waverly 8 (8 innings)
Diamond Classic: Grand Ledge 6, St. Johns 5 (10 innings)
Softball Classic: Grand Ledge 7, Williamston 5
Diamond Classic: DeWitt 10, Mason 0
