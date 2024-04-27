Scoreboard: April 26, 2024
The Astorian
Saturday
Track and field: Warrenton at Amity Invitational, 10 a.m.; Astoria and Seaside, Dick Baker Invitational, Gladstone High School, 10:30 a.m.; Knappa at 20th Annual Portland Christian Invitational, 11 a.m.
Monday
Baseball: Warrenton at Catlin Gabel, 3:30 p.m.; Seaside at Scappoose, 5 p.m.
Boys golf: Astoria and Seaside, Cowapa Tournament, Astoria Golf & Country Club, 10 a.m.
Girls golf: Astoria and Seaside, Cowapa League Championships, Astoria Golf & Country Club, 10 a.m.