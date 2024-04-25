Scoreboard: April 24, 2024
The Astorian
Thursday
Softball: Seaside at Scappoose, 4 p.m.
Girls golf: Astoria and St. Helens, Astoria League Invite, Astoria Golf & Country Club, 10 a.m.
Track and field: Astoria and Seaside, Cowapa League Dual, Astoria Middle School, 3:30 p.m.; Warrenton at 3A SD2 League Meet, Warrenton Grade School, 3:30 p.m.; Knappa at 2A SD1 League Meet, Dick Manick Field, 3:45 p.m.
Friday
Baseball: Knappa at Vernonia/Jewell, doubleheader, 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.; Corbett at Warrenton, 3:30 p.m. ; Scappoose at Seaside, 4 p.m.
Softball: Vernonia/Jewell at Knappa, doubleheader, 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.; Rainier at Warrenton, doubleheader, 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Boys golf: Seaside and Scappoose, Dual Meet, Gearhart Golf Links, 2 p.m.
Girls flag football: Seaside vs. St. Helens, CMH Field, 6 p.m.; Seaside vs. Astoria, CMH Field, 7:15 p.m.