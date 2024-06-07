Scoreboard
Jun. 7—Upcoming area prep schedule
TODAY
Boys and girls track and field: Albert Lea at St. Michael-Albertville High School (state meet)
TUESDAY
Boys golf: Albert Lea at Ridges at Sand Creek (state tournament)
United South Central at Pebble Creek (state tournament)
Girls golf: United South Central at Pebble Creek (state tournament)
WEDNESDAY
Boys golf: Albert Lea at Ridges at Sand Creek (state tournament)
United South Central at Pebble Creek (state tournament)
Girls golf: United South Central at Pebble Creek (state tournament)
Thursday's results
Boys and girls track and field
Albert Lea, United South Central and NRHEG at State Meet
Albert Lea individuals
Pole vault: Alexander Palmer, 10th place (13-00)
United South Central individuals
110-meter hurdles: Brant Blosser, 16th place (15.88)
NRHEG individuals
300-meter hurdles: Evelyn Nydegger, 18th place (49.24)
400-meter dash: Quinn VanMaldeghem, 15th place (1:02.20)
Wednesday's results
Baseball
Marshall 2, Albert Lea 1 (sections)
AL 000 001 0 — 1
MA 000 002 x — 2
Albert Lea pitching: Michael Olson 6.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 7 SO
Albert Lea batting: Layton Yost 1/4; Jack Skinness 1/4; Sam McGill 3/4; Logan Davis 1 R; Jaxon Richards 1/3
Lake Mills 4, North Iowa 2
LM 000 010 3 — 4
NI 000 020 0 — 2
Lake Mills pitching: Lucas Helgeland 7.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO
Lake Mills batting: Nash Delger 1/4, 1 R, 2 RBI; Kane Koch 2/4; Beau Kaufman 1 RBI, Stephen Brandenburg 1 R; Leif Rogne 2/3, 1 R, 1 RBI; Eli Menke 1 R
Softball
St. Ansgar 10, Northwood-Kensett 0
SA 322 210 0 — 10
NK 000 000 0 — 0
Softball
North Iowa 13, Lake Mills 0
LM 000 000 0 — 0
NI 21(10) 000 0 — 13
Monday's results
Baseball
Central Springs 12, Northwood-Kensett 2
NK 100 010 0 — 2
CS 007 140 0 — 12
Northwood-Kensett pitching: Evan Lorenzen 3.0 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 4 SO; Jace Lindberg 1.2 IP, 1 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 1 SO
Northwood-Kensett batting: Bowen Behne 1 R; Aden Bice 1/2; Jace LIndberg 1 R; Evan Lorenzen 1 RBI; Aydan Schutz 2/3, 1 RBI