Scoreboard
Apr. 24—Friday's results
Softball
United South Central 20,GHEC/ML/T 0 (5 innings)
USC 632 90 — 20
GHEC 000 00 — 0
United South Central pitching: Mariah Anderson 3.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 7 SO; Brielle Obermeyer 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO
United South Central batting: Olivia Bungum 2/3, 3 R; Kendal Harpestad 1 R, 2RBI; Mariah Anderson 1/2, 2 R; Carissa Hanson 1/2, 2 R, 1 RBI; Ivy O'Rourke 1/1, 1 R, 2 RBI; Lily Lutteke 2/3, 1 R, 2 RBI; Paige Petrolla 1 R; Brylee Neubauer 1/2, 1 R, 1 RBI; Macy Sonnek 2 R, 2 RBI; Taylor Schroeder 2/2, 1 RBI, 1 RBI; Julianna Clore 1/2, 2 RBI; Alivia Bruegger 1 R, 1 RBI; Alyssa Winkle 1/1, 1 R, 1 RBI; Makiha Dillon 1 R; Brielle Obermeyer 1 R; Jaycie Routh 1 R
Boys golf
Albert Lea at Stewartville Invite (7 teams)
Team standings
1. Pine Island-Zumbrota 323
2. Stewartville 327
3. Albert Lea 328
Albert Lea individuals
Archie Nelson 77
Ben Rasmussen 83
Noah Teeter 84
Nick Belshan 84
Ledger Stadheim 84
Northwood-Kensett at St. Ansgar (3 teams)
Team standings
T1. St. Ansgar 188
T1. Central Springs 188
3. Northwood-Kensett 193
Northwood-Kensett individuals
2. Caden Helgeson, 43
T7. Hunter Janssen, 49
10. Carter Anderson, 50
11. Breyden Hoeppner, 51
16. Kenny Conlin, 55
21. Brady Christianson, 63
Girls golf
Northwood-Kensett at St. Ansgar (3 teams)
Team standings
1. Central Springs 230
2. Northwood-Kensett 245
NA St. Ansgar
Northwood-Kensett individuals
T6. Peyton Wilder, 60
T6. Haddie Hanson, 60
T6. Ella Leonard, 60
T10. Marissa Halbach, 65
T10. Kinley Stambaugh, 65
12. Kenedie Berry, 66
Thursday's results
Softball
Randolph 2, United South Central 0
USC 000 000 0 — 0
RN 001 010 x — 2
United South Central pitching: 6.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 14 SO
United South Central batting: Olivia Bungum 1/3; Lily Luttek 1/2
Bethlehem Academy 7, NRHEG 0
BA 005 200 0 — 7
NR 000 000 0 — 0
NRHEG pitching: Faith Nielsen 7.0 IP, 14 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 1 BB, 7 SO
NRHEG batting: Preslie Nielsen 1/3
Boys golf
United South Central at Blooming Prairie (2 teams)
Team standings
1. United South Central 166
2. Blooming Prairie 183
3. Triton 187
United South Central individuals
1. Kadyn Neubauer, 36
2. Blake Bullerman, 40
7. Jonathan Stanke, 45
9. Brennan Anderson, 47
11. Brennan Olson, 49
14. Mason Schrader, 53
Northwood-Kensett at North Butler (4 teams)
Team standings
1. North Butler 174
2. West Fork 175
3. Northwood-Kensett 199
4.Rockford 224
Northwood-Kensett individuals
4. Caden Helgeson 43
T9. Carter Anderson 48
T13. Breyden Hoeppner 54
T13. Bowen Behne 54
T13. Brady Christianson 54
16. Kenny Conlin 55
Alden-Conger 182, Madelia 189
Alden-Conger individuals
Ryan Hintz, 43
Parker Hintz, 46
Wesley Ohl, 46
Tyler Erickson, 47
Nick Korman, 50
Brayden Garcia, 56
Girls golf
Northwood-Kensett at North Butler (4 teams)
Team standings
1. North Butler 212
2. West Fork 254
3. Northwood-Kensett 260
NA Rockford
Northwood-Kensett individuals
4. Peyton Wilder, 57
8. Kinley Stambaugh, 62
16. Kenedie Berry, 70
17. Haddie Hanson, 71
18. Marisa Halbach, 72
Madelia 238, Alden-Conger 263
Alden-Conger individuals
Courtney Bakkendahl 64
Kayla Halvorson 67
Ava Morrison 67
Aubrielle Jacobs 72
Becca Ahnemann 76
United South Central at Blooming Prairie (3 teams)
Team standings
NA United South Central
NA Blooming Prairie
NA Triton
United South Central individuals
3. Emma Heggen 53
7. Madi Meyer 70
Apr. 15 results
Softball
United South Central 3, Martin County West 0
MCW 000 000 0 — 0
USC 000 003 x — 3
United South Central pitching: Mariah Anderson 7.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 13 SO
United South Central batting: Mariah Anderson 1 R; Kendal Harpestad 1/3, 1 R, 1 RBI; Taylor Schroeder 1 R; Olivia Bungum 1/3
NRHEG 16, GHEC/ML/T 0 (5 innings)
NR 903 40 — 16
GH 000 0x — 0
NRHEG pitching: Faith Nielsen 4.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 9 SO
NRHEG batting: Isabelle Stadheim 3/3, 3 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB; Olivia Berg 2/4, 3 R, 1 RBI; Preslie Nielsen 2/3, 2 R, 3 RBI, 1 BB; Faith Nielsen 3/4, 2 R, 2 RBI; Isley Boerner 2/3, 1 R, 1 BB; Adalyn Stadheim 1 R, 4 RBI, 2 BB
Girls golf
Northfield 344, Albert Lea 402
Albert Lea individuals
Addison Herr, 89
Jess Vogt, 98
Avya Murray, 102
Evie Dawson, 113