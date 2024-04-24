Scoreboard

Advertisement
Albert Lea Tribune, Minn.
Apr. 24—Friday's results

Softball

United South Central 20,GHEC/ML/T 0 (5 innings)

USC 632 90 — 20

GHEC 000 00 — 0

United South Central pitching: Mariah Anderson 3.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 7 SO; Brielle Obermeyer 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO

United South Central batting: Olivia Bungum 2/3, 3 R; Kendal Harpestad 1 R, 2RBI; Mariah Anderson 1/2, 2 R; Carissa Hanson 1/2, 2 R, 1 RBI; Ivy O'Rourke 1/1, 1 R, 2 RBI; Lily Lutteke 2/3, 1 R, 2 RBI; Paige Petrolla 1 R; Brylee Neubauer 1/2, 1 R, 1 RBI; Macy Sonnek 2 R, 2 RBI; Taylor Schroeder 2/2, 1 RBI, 1 RBI; Julianna Clore 1/2, 2 RBI; Alivia Bruegger 1 R, 1 RBI; Alyssa Winkle 1/1, 1 R, 1 RBI; Makiha Dillon 1 R; Brielle Obermeyer 1 R; Jaycie Routh 1 R

Boys golf

Albert Lea at Stewartville Invite (7 teams)

Team standings

1. Pine Island-Zumbrota 323

2. Stewartville 327

3. Albert Lea 328

Albert Lea individuals

Archie Nelson 77

Ben Rasmussen 83

Noah Teeter 84

Nick Belshan 84

Ledger Stadheim 84

Northwood-Kensett at St. Ansgar (3 teams)

Team standings

T1. St. Ansgar 188

T1. Central Springs 188

3. Northwood-Kensett 193

Northwood-Kensett individuals

2. Caden Helgeson, 43

T7. Hunter Janssen, 49

10. Carter Anderson, 50

11. Breyden Hoeppner, 51

16. Kenny Conlin, 55

21. Brady Christianson, 63

Girls golf

Northwood-Kensett at St. Ansgar (3 teams)

Team standings

1. Central Springs 230

2. Northwood-Kensett 245

NA St. Ansgar

Northwood-Kensett individuals

T6. Peyton Wilder, 60

T6. Haddie Hanson, 60

T6. Ella Leonard, 60

T10. Marissa Halbach, 65

T10. Kinley Stambaugh, 65

12. Kenedie Berry, 66

Thursday's results

Softball

Randolph 2, United South Central 0

USC 000 000 0 — 0

RN 001 010 x — 2

United South Central pitching: 6.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 14 SO

United South Central batting: Olivia Bungum 1/3; Lily Luttek 1/2

Bethlehem Academy 7, NRHEG 0

BA 005 200 0 — 7

NR 000 000 0 — 0

NRHEG pitching: Faith Nielsen 7.0 IP, 14 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 1 BB, 7 SO

NRHEG batting: Preslie Nielsen 1/3

Boys golf

United South Central at Blooming Prairie (2 teams)

Team standings

1. United South Central 166

2. Blooming Prairie 183

3. Triton 187

United South Central individuals

1. Kadyn Neubauer, 36

2. Blake Bullerman, 40

7. Jonathan Stanke, 45

9. Brennan Anderson, 47

11. Brennan Olson, 49

14. Mason Schrader, 53

Northwood-Kensett at North Butler (4 teams)

Team standings

1. North Butler 174

2. West Fork 175

3. Northwood-Kensett 199

4.Rockford 224

Northwood-Kensett individuals

4. Caden Helgeson 43

T9. Carter Anderson 48

T13. Breyden Hoeppner 54

T13. Bowen Behne 54

T13. Brady Christianson 54

16. Kenny Conlin 55

Alden-Conger 182, Madelia 189

Alden-Conger individuals

Ryan Hintz, 43

Parker Hintz, 46

Wesley Ohl, 46

Tyler Erickson, 47

Nick Korman, 50

Brayden Garcia, 56

Girls golf

Northwood-Kensett at North Butler (4 teams)

Team standings

1. North Butler 212

2. West Fork 254

3. Northwood-Kensett 260

NA Rockford

Northwood-Kensett individuals

4. Peyton Wilder, 57

8. Kinley Stambaugh, 62

16. Kenedie Berry, 70

17. Haddie Hanson, 71

18. Marisa Halbach, 72

Madelia 238, Alden-Conger 263

Alden-Conger individuals

Courtney Bakkendahl 64

Kayla Halvorson 67

Ava Morrison 67

Aubrielle Jacobs 72

Becca Ahnemann 76

United South Central at Blooming Prairie (3 teams)

Team standings

NA United South Central

NA Blooming Prairie

NA Triton

United South Central individuals

3. Emma Heggen 53

7. Madi Meyer 70

Apr. 15 results

Softball

United South Central 3, Martin County West 0

MCW 000 000 0 — 0

USC 000 003 x — 3

United South Central pitching: Mariah Anderson 7.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 13 SO

United South Central batting: Mariah Anderson 1 R; Kendal Harpestad 1/3, 1 R, 1 RBI; Taylor Schroeder 1 R; Olivia Bungum 1/3

NRHEG 16, GHEC/ML/T 0 (5 innings)

NR 903 40 — 16

GH 000 0x — 0

NRHEG pitching: Faith Nielsen 4.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 9 SO

NRHEG batting: Isabelle Stadheim 3/3, 3 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB; Olivia Berg 2/4, 3 R, 1 RBI; Preslie Nielsen 2/3, 2 R, 3 RBI, 1 BB; Faith Nielsen 3/4, 2 R, 2 RBI; Isley Boerner 2/3, 1 R, 1 BB; Adalyn Stadheim 1 R, 4 RBI, 2 BB

Girls golf

Northfield 344, Albert Lea 402

Albert Lea individuals

Addison Herr, 89

Jess Vogt, 98

Avya Murray, 102

Evie Dawson, 113