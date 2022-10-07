Score predictions and picks: Alabama vs Texas A&M Week 6 showdown

The Alabama Crimson Tide will be taking on the Texas A&M Aggies in what is the most highly anticipated matchup of the Tide’s season. The Aggies pulled off the upset of the season in 2021. So to say the Tide have had this date circled for some time is an understatement.

To add fuel to the fire, Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher shared words over the use of name, image, likeness (NIL) that you can bet neither side has forgotten. Both Saban and Fisher have said they have talked and moved on, but I can assure you this one is personal.

The Crimson Tide opened as massive favorites at 24.5 points even with the status of Bryce Young in question. The Alabama defense has been stellar all year and will give a struggling Texas A&M offense massive problems. As for Alabama, Jahmyr Gibbs is beginning to find his role and become a key piece of the Tide offense.

Here is what the experts predict for this weekend’s showdown:

CBS Sports

The Texas A&M offense may be one of the 10 worst offenses in college football says CBS Sports, but expect Fisher and company to come with some tricks up his sleeve. Don’t think for a second that Coach Saban isn’t prepared, he always knows his former assistants are up to something.

Winner: Alabama

Sports Illustrated

The Texas A&M offense has struggled mightily to start the season, but Devon Achane has been a bright spot for the Aggies according to Sports Illustrated. Achane is third in the SEC with 93.2 yards rushing per game and will need to hit 100 if they have any shot of upsetting Alabama in Tuscaloosa. Unfortunately for Texas A&M, the Alabama rush defense has been outstanding to start the 2022 season.

Winner: Alabama

Prediction: Alabama 38, Texas A&M 16

The Athletic

In 2021, the Aggies pulled off the upset of the season-ending the Tide’s 19-game winning streak dating back to 2019. The Tide have faced multiple tests to start the year such as road trips to Arkansas and Texas The Athletic notes, but they have responded each time. Being battle tested will be good for the Tide as they face a national championship-winning coach who’s motivated from an offseason of drama that will be a tough test regardless of the start of the year they’ve had.

Winner: Alabama

Winners and Whiners

The Aggies have been one of the most disappointing team to start the 2022 season the Winners and Whiners say. A&M started the season in the Top 10 and have never looked anything like their preseason rank. An offense that is already struggling will not fair well against a defense as talented as that of Alabama. If Achane and the rush game don’t get going it’ll be a long day.

Winner: Alabama

Vegas Insider

Vegas Insider reminds us all that Texas A&M was a top-10 to team to start the year, but their offense has been the downfall. The offense is No. 104 in the nation in passing yards a game and No. 101 in rushing yards a game, but worst of all they are No. 109 in scoring offense with 21.8 points per game. They joke that 21.8 points per game wouldn’t beat Alabama State, let alone the Crimson Tide.

Winner: Alabama

Prediction: Alabama 38, Texas A&M 13

