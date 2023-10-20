Score predictions for No. 8 Texas vs. Houston in Week 8

No. 8 Texas travels to Houston to face the Cougars in Week 8.

The Longhorns are fresh off a bye week after suffering a heartbreaking loss to Oklahoma in Week 6. According to head coach Steve Sarkisian, his team is a bit pissed off and ready to get back on the field.

Texas enters the matchup as 23.5-point favorites, but Houston gained a bit of momentum last week in defeating West Virginia on a Hail Mary pass as time expired.

If Texas defeats Houston, it will be the first 6-1 start for any Steve Sarkisian led team. Fortunately for the Longhorns, that’s what many media experts believe will happen.

Here’s a look at score predictions for Texas-Houston from a variety of media networks.

College Football News

Prediction: Texas 41, Houston 17

You’d think these two former Southwest Conference brothers would’ve played a gajillion times going back to the beginning of the sport, but this is just the 26th meeting. Texas has won seven in a row with the last Cougar win in 1991. The Longhorns are about to take out the loss to Oklahoma on Houston. They’ll come out sharp, balanced, and the offense will set the tone right away. Houston will have its moments, but the defense won’t come close to slowing down the machine once it gets rolling. – Pete Fiutak

Inside Texas

Predictions:

Eric Nahlin: Texas 41, Houston 20

Justin Wells: Texas 49, Houston 24

Ian Boyd: Texas 44, Houston 17

Joe Cook: Texas 48, Houston 20

Gerry Hamilton: Texas 48, Houston 24

Bobby Burton: Texas 41, Houston 31

Paul Wadlington: Texas 48, Houston 21

FOX Sports

Prediction: Texas 37, Houston 19

Heartland College Sports

Prediction: Texas 41, Houston 13

The win over West Virginia was a nice story and a nice way for the Cougars to regain some confidence, but there’s a big difference between the Mountaineers team that they outlasted last week and the Texas team that they will welcome on Saturday. Despite their loss two weeks ago, this is a legitimate College Football Playoff contender and a team that will be looking to prove a point this weekend. I think we will see a motivated and focused Longhorns squad this week, and a team that is primed to make a run at a Big 12 Championship appearance. Give me Texas, big. – Bryan Clinton

Hook'em Headlines

Prediction: Texas 48, Houston 24

Where Texas has a big-time advantage in this game is the Longhorns offense vs. Houston’s defense. Houston ranks last in the Big 12 in points allowed per game (31.3) and total yards on defense (429.0). This could be one of the highest-scoring affairs in the Big 12 for the Longhorns this fall. But Texas should have more than enough firepower on offense to get the job done. And look for this defense to have a big bounce-back effort against a dual-threat quarterback that exploited them on money downs last season when Smith led the Texas Tech Red Raiders to an upset overtime win over the Longhorns in Lubbock. – Andrew Miller

Longhorns Wire

Joey Hickey: Texas 52, Houston 31

Tyler Oglesby: Texas 38, Houston 17

Cami Griffin: Texas 51, Houston 27

