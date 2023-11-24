Score predictions for No. 7 Texas vs. Texas Tech

No. 7 Texas hosts Texas Tech on Friday for the regular season finale.

The Longhorns have everything to play for right now. A win over the Red Raiders will place Texas in the Big 12 Championship game and further strengthen their College Football Playoff resume.

There’s also a bit of extra motivation surrounding the game. Last year, Texas Tech upset Texas in Lubbock. Since then, Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire and Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark have publicly rooted against the Longhorns and their departure for the SEC.

Steve Sarkisian’s squad has had a few close calls this season, but several national media networks believe Texas will handle business and record their 11th win of the season this week.

Here’s a look at score predictions for the Texas-Texas Tech matchup.

Horns247

Jeff Howe: Texas 31, Texas Tech 17

Chip Brown: Texas 31, Texas Tech 20

Eric Henry: Texas 33, Texas Tech 20

Hank South: Texas 44, Texas Tech 17

Tommy Yarrish: Texas 42, Texas Tech 17

College Football News

Prediction: Texas 37, Texas Tech 20

Texas has to win this to get into the Big 12 Championship and it could use an impressive blowout to generate more College Football Playoff buzz. Don’t buy into the idea that the committee doesn’t use eye-test all that much. Looks matter now, but Texas Tech has a way of keeping games close. It fought Oregon – and probably should’ve won – but it hasn’t faced Oklahoma or Oklahoma State, lost by 17 to Kansas State, and now it gets an ultra-motivated Texas at home. – Pete Fiutak

Heartland College Sports

Prediction: Texas 34, Texas Tech 21

It won’t be a blowout, but I expect Texas to win this game by double-digits and punch their ticket to the Big 12 Championship. Texas Tech’s strengths on offense play right into Texas’ hands, and the lack of a running game for the Red Raiders is going to be a big-time problem for Behren Morton. Give me Texas to win the game and get to 11-1, plus move up the rankings after some chaos ahead of them. – Bryan Clinton

Longhorns Wire

Joey Hickey: Texas 37, Texas Tech 27

Tyler Oglesby: Texas 38, Texas Tech 20

Cami Griffin: Texas 30, Texas Tech 17

Athlon Sports

Prediction: Texas 33, Texas Tech 19

