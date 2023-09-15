Score predictions for No. 4 Texas vs. Wyoming in Week 3

Texas stormed into Tuscaloosa and dominated Alabama last week.

It caught the attention of college football fans and media across the country, but the primary question now surrounding the Longhorns is whether or not they can consistently play at a high level throughout the next 10 games.

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers held a players-only meeting this week to emphasize focus. Ewers showed incredible leadership to get ahead of a potential letdown after the massive Alabama win.

The Longhorns are heavy favorites over Wyoming in Week 3. If Steve Sarkisian’s squad shows up like they did last week, the game could get out of reach by halftime.

Here’s a look at score predictions for No. 4 Texas vs. Wyoming on Saturday.

Prediction: Texas 38, Wyoming 11

Texas should be able to take control early on. Wyoming is a dangerous team when it gets team a mile up in Laramie – Texas Tech this season, Missouri in 2019 – but it’s not the same on the road, especially against Power Five programs. 2008, Wyoming 13, Tennessee 7. That was the last road victory for the Cowboys against a Power Five program. It’s not happening here – Texas will be too productive early on and the D will take it from there. – Pete Fiutak

Justin Wells: Texas 44, Wyoming 17

Ian Boyd: Texas 48, Wyoming 13

Joe Cook: Texas 45, Wyoming 21

Gerry Hamilton: Texas 39, Wyoming 9

Bobby Burton: Texas 31, Wyoming 10

Paul Wadlington: Texas 41, Wyoming 6

Prediction: Texas 41, Wyoming 13

If Texas comes out and plays like it did last week, this game will be extremely lopsided. However, I think things will start a little slow for the Longhorns with such a disparity between their opponent last week and this week. No doubt, this team has heard the noise and knows that they are the No. 4 team in the nation coming into this game. By the end of the game, they’ll look like it, but the first half might be a little shaky. Still, Texas wins, and is right at the line of covering a 28-point spread. – Bryan Clinton

Hank South: Texas 48, Wyoming 14

Chip Brown: Texas 37, Wyoming 10

Eric Henry: Texas 38, Wyoming 9

Tommy Yarrish: Texas 42, Wyoming 14

Jeff Howe: Texas 38, Wyoming 6

Joey Hickey: Texas 41, Wyoming 17

Tyler Oglesby: Texas 45, Wyoming 20

Cami Griffin: Texas 37, Wyoming 13

