No. 3 Texas hosting No. 24 Kansas is one of the more exciting games on the schedule for Week 5.

The Jayhawks are no longer the laughing stock of the Big 12. Kansas head coach Lance Leipold has completely turned the program around after he was hired in 2021 and his team could certainly give Texas trouble on Saturday.

While no experts have picked Kansas to upset Texas that we’ve seen yet, there are a few close calls. Pete Fiutak of College Football News believes it will be a three-point game.

The Longhorns undoubtedly have one of the most talented rosters in the country and should be able to escape with a comfortable win if they play up to the standard.

Here’s a look at a few score predictions for No. 3 Texas vs. No. 24 Kansas. We will update score predictions as they are released.

College Football News

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

Prediction: Texas 37, Kansas 34

Who wants to have some fun? Kansas crashed hard in a breakthrough season with a 55-14 loss last year after coming up with a stunning 57-56 possibly-best-game-of-the-year win over the Longhorns in 2021. The meeting before that? The 50-48 Texas win in 2019, and before that it was a slightly-stunning 24-17 battle in another Longhorn victory. 2017 was a blowout, but KU took down the Charlie Strong era 24-21 in 2016. Expect a back-and-forth firefight of big pass plays and lots of momentum swings. Texas will be down, will take the lead in the fourth, will seemingly have control, and then Daniels will make everyone sweat. Be perturbed if this isn’t one of the biggest blasts of the weekend. – Pete Fiutak

Heartland College Sports

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

Prediction: Texas 41, Kansas 35

This isn’t your typical Kansas team, but neither is Texas. The Longhorns enter Saturday’s game as 17-point favorites over the Jayhawks but I think that with a newfound culture in Lawrence, Leipold is going to show the world once again what they are capable of. While Kansas does keep this game to a one-score game in my prediction, Texas is primed and ready to defend their home stadium and should be able to sneak out a win in a game that is much closer than experts predict. – Joe Tillery

Longhorns Wire

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

Joey Hickey: Texas 38, Kansas 24

Tyler Oglesby: Texas 31, Kansas 13

Cami Griffin: Texas 34, Kansas 24

HornSports

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

Aaron Carrara (4-0): Texas 38, Kansas 27

Jameson McCausland (3-1): Texas 35, Kansas 27

Todd Glawson (3-1): Texas 35, Kansas 20

Ryan Swantkowski (4-0): Texas 45, Kansas 27

Marc Henry (2-1): Texas 34, Kansas 17

Devon Messinger (3-1): Texas 34, Kansas 20

Dylan DeRaud (3-1): Texas 38, Kansas 24

Mitch Lovell (3-1): Texas 42, Kansas 21

Hook 'em headlines

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

Prediction: Texas 37, Kansas 20

Sark and the Longhorns will be tested by senior preseason All-Big 12 quarterback Jalon Daniels and the Jayhawks in this important matchup in Austin this weekend. Daniels wasn’t fully healthy when these two teams met in Lawrence last season, resulting in a 55-14 domination of the Jayhawks by the Longhorns. But both teams look relatively healthy coming into the matchup on Sep. 30. Texas has the edge regarding talent and depth on paper on both sides of the ball compared to Kansas. But Kansas has plenty of returning experience, as one of the teams that ranked in the top 10 in returning production in the FBS this preseason. – Andrew Miller

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire