Score predictions for No. 3 Texas vs. No. 2 Washington in the Sugar Bowl

Each of the four teams in the College Football Playoff have a legitimate argument to win it all this year.

No. 1 Michigan, No. 2 Washington, No. 3 Texas and No. 4 Alabama are each deserving of reaching the playoff and have battled through adversity to get to this point. It makes sense as to why many national media analysts are split on which of the four has the best chance of hoisting the national championship trophy.

We’ll find out on Monday which two teams reach the national championship. Texas faces Washington in the Superdome in New Orleans on Monday evening, while Michigan will take on Alabama in the Rose Bowl a few hours prior.

The Texas-Washington matchup will be particularly exciting to witness as it features two of the most high powered offenses in college football. Here’s a look at score predictions for the Sugar Bowl. We will update with more predictions as they are released.

Kirk Bohls: “I truly think Washington may have a false sense of complacency because it beat Texas in its home state in last year’s Alamo Bowl. Mindset is everything in college football, and the Huskies might be overlooking the fact the Longhorns were without Bijan Robinson, Roschon Johnson and DeMarvion Overshown and had an injured Xavier Worthy. That may be the type of advantage Texas needs to beat Washington and advance to the championship game. Texas, 38-35.”

Cedric Golden: “Contrary to the 2018 Sugar Bowl, Texas football is back and the Longhorns will actually prove it with a showstopper of a win over Washington. Texas is the most complete team in the playoff field and will live up to that talent against the best team it has faced this season. Texas, 42-38.“

Bill Bender: “This game is all about efficiency. Quinn Ewers (162.6) and Michael Penix Jr. (161.4) are almost identical in terms of passer rating, and their receivers will make huge catches. The key for Texas is slowing down Washington’s running game. Dillon Johnson had 701 rushing yards on 6.2 yards per carry against ranked teams. The Longhorns’ defense is stout on the interior with T’Vondre Sweat and Bryon Murphy. That could be a difference-maker in a tight fourth quarter, and the Longhorns will have more success in crunch time. We’ll stick with Texas by a touchdown, perhaps with the help of a late turnover.” Texas 34, Washington 27

Chip Brown: Texas 30, Washington 27

Hank South: Texas 41, Washington 31

Tommy Yarrish: Texas 34, Washington 31

Eric Henry: Texas 38, Washington 27

Joey Hickey: Texas 37, Washington 30

Cami Griffin: Texas 38, Washington 27

Tyler Oglesby: Texas 3, Washington 25

