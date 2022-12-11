Score predictions for major bowls, including Texas vs Washington

The on-ramp to bowl season begins this week as the Bahamas Bowl and Cure Bowl begin the slate on games on December 16. More intriguing matchups as the postseason progresses.

Louisville and Cincinnati battle in what could be termed the Scott Satterfield Bowl. Cincinnati, who lost its head coach to the Wisconsin Badgers, poached Satterfield from its old Big East rival. The teams will play on December 17.

The same day, Florida and Oregon State will compete against each other in a surprisingly even matchup.

The best games begin on December 27 when Wisconsin faces Oklahoma State. The Cowboys will be a team to watch after an early portal exodus saw them lose Spencer Sanders and Trace Ford, top players on both sides of the football.

December 29 features a Red River double header on ESPN. At 4:30 the Oklahoma Sooners face the Florida State Seminoles. At 8, the Texas Longhorns take on the Washington Huskies.

Let’s predict some of bowl season’s biggest games.

Baylor 38, Air Force 24

Oklahoma State 26, Wisconsin 19

Kansas 28, Arkansas 24

Oregon 52, North Carolina 45

Ole Miss 47, Texas Tech 42

Florida State 45, Oklahoma 41

Texas 41, Washington 34

Notre Dame 30, South Carolina 20

Kentucky 10, Iowa 9

LSU 38, Purdue 30

Clemson 35, Tennessee 30

Alabama 28, Kansas State 27

Southern California 37, Tulane 29

Utah 48, Penn State 38

Georgia 34, Ohio State 27

TCU 48, Michigan 34

