Score predictions for every SEC game in Week 10

Heading into Week 10 of college football action, the playoff field is beginning to narrow, which makes every game that much more important. With two SEC teams in Alabama and Georgia ranked in the top-two, there’s a lot on the line as they both face conference opponents.

The Crimson Tide will face LSU in Tuscaloosa, which ended favorably for the Baton Rouge team back in 2019, but the wheels have seemingly fallen off greatly for LSU.

No. 12 Auburn will travel to face No. 13 Texas A&M in a matchup that could help decide who will represent the SEC West, as Alabama has not locked it up like the team’s counterpart to the East, Georgia.

Rankings from the latest AP poll.

Here are how we predict this week’s SEC slate of games will end up.

Mississippi State @ Arkansas

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas was a great story and team to follow in the first half of the season, but have fallen off. This game is fixing to be an offensive showdown with Mike Leach and Sam Pittman trading punches

Mississippi State 31, Arkansas 45

Liberty @ No. 15 Ole Miss

Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

Ole Miss has lost two games, one of which was a bit unexpected. The offensive juggernaut coached by Lane Kiffin will face another strong offensive program headlined by quarterback Malik Willis. Matt Corral and Willis may be treating this game as a battle for QB1 in the 2022 NFL draft.

Liberty 28, Ole Miss 42

LSU @ No. 3 Alabama

Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Barring anything absurd taking place, this will be a fun game to watch if you are a Crimson Tide fan that still has strong feelings about the 2019 loss at home to LSU… maybe not so much for Tigers fans, though.

LSU 13, Alabama 56

Tennessee @ No. 18 Kentucky

Mandatory Credit: Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee’s offense has shown some promise as the season has progressed, but the Kentucky Wildcats have had quite a season, despite having two losses. Should be an interesting matchup for SEC fans looking to see two programs seeking revitalization.

Tennessee 17, Kentucky 24

Florida @ South Carolina

Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Gators have not had as strong of a season as many had hoped. Questionable decisions from the coaching staff and some very inconsistent play has led to a disappointing season, so far. South Carolina, however, will like pose no threat to Florida.

Florida 35, South Carolina 10

No. 12 Auburn @ No. 13 Texas A&M

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

One of these teams has beaten Alabama, and the other one will try to do so in a couple weeks. Texas A&M initially seemed like a disappointment, after starting the season ranked inside the top-10. Auburn, has picked things up in the latter half of the season, but still struggles to find consistent offensive success.

Texas A&M 27, Auburn 17

Missouri @ No. 1 Georgia

Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

Georgia will continue to roll through the rest of the 2021 season, with this contest against Missouri being an opportunity to try out some new things, or give some younger guys a few on-field looks.

Missouri 6, Georgia 38

