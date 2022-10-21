Our score predictions for Clemson vs. Syracuse

Dabo Swinney and Clemson have a big one at home this Week as Dino Babers and Syracuse head to Death Valley for a battle between two top-25 teams.

The Tigers have started the 2022 season in great fashion with an undefeated 7-0 (5-0 ACC) record, playing some great football over the past few weeks. Week 8 brings an unexpected top dog in the ACC over to Clemson Memorial Stadium Saturday, with the Orange 6-0 (3-0 ACC) being the only other undefeated team in the conference.

No.5 Clemson heads into another week as the betting favorite, this time as double-digit point favorites against No.14 Syracuse. It should be another exciting matchup between two top ACC teams.

Here at Clemson Wire, the staff broke down their predictions for the Tigers’ matchup with Syracuse. Here’s a look at what we’re thinking.

Alex: Clemson- 38, Syracuse- 21

Syndication: Tallahassee Democrat

If you told me this matchup would be a battle of two not only top 25 teams but top 15 teams in the country before the season, I would have laughed at you. It has been a wild 2022 college football season, with Dino Babers and the Orange being arguably the most shocking team in the country this season. Babers entered the season on the hot seat and, in response, has Syracuse undefeated with a chance to knock off the Tigers on the road in one of the most challenging environments to play in college football. While possible, I do not see this game going that way. Clemson is playing great football right now, and the Orange haven’t faced a team this season as dangerous as this Clemson team. Syracuse has a strong defense, but DJ Uiagalelei has been playing at such a high level this season I don’t think they can consistently keep the Tigers out of the end zone. For Clemson’s defense, I believe defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin will have a solid game plan to keep Syracuse star running back Sean Tucker from causing too many problems. Though I have a lot of respect for Babers and what this Syracuse team has done this season, the Tigers are just too talented and too good at home.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire