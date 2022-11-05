Our score predictions for Clemson vs. Notre Dame

Dabo Swinney and Clemson have a big one on the road this week as the team travels to South Bend for a tough away matchup with new head coach Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame.

The Tigers are having a great season in 2022 as they come off their bye week undefeated with an 8-0 (6-0 ACC) record and have been the top dog in the ACC along the way. Week 10 might be their toughest test yet as the Tigers face a familiar foe in Notre Dame.

No.5 Clemson heads into another week as the betting favorite for the ninth straight game this season, though it is the closest lines we’ve seen since their matchup with Florida State. It should be a good one in South Bend.

Here at Clemson Wire, the staff broke down their predictions for the Tigers’ matchup with Notre Dame. Here’s a look at what we’re thinking.

Nick Shepkowski of Fighting Irish Wire: Clemson- 21, Notre Dame- 17

Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

I think it is a slugfest but I just don’t see where Notre Dame is better than Clemson. I’d take Notre Dame’s offensive line over Clemson’s but I’d take Clemson’s defensive line over Notre Dame’s o-line. I also like Notre Dame’s defensive front more than Clemson’s offensive front. Add it all up and combine it with the weather and factor in it’s two teams that don’t throw the ball exceptionally well and I see a low scoring affair but Notre Dame hasn’t built enough trust to make me think they pull this off.

Alex: Clemson- 31, Notre Dame- 21

Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

A road matchup with Notre Dame will always be challenging, even if the Fighting Irish isn’t playing the caliber of football we expect from the program this season. Breaking down this matchup, while it should be a tough road test, I still believe Clemson shouldn’t have too many issues in this one. Clemson just matches up really well with the Fighting Irish, especially on defense. Clemson’s defense has done an excellent job of making their opponents one-dimensional this season. To beat the Tigers, you’ll need to expose their secondary. The issue for Notre Dame is their passing offense currently ranks No.109 in the country, so they would have to play over their head to do so. Notre Dame’s defense, on the other hand, has been closer to the middle of the pack in run defense, which means starting running back Will Shipley should be able to have his way with the Fighting Irish defense. Clemson is the better team, and they match up really well against Notre Dame.

Justin: Clemson-27, Notre Dame-21

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

While I think Clemson has the superior roster and coaching advantage in this matchup, I have a strong feeling this will end up being a one-score game. The Tigers enter Saturday with one of the nation’s best rushing attacks, and they will need it in what will likely be a rainy road environment. With Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei coming off his worst game of the season two weeks ago, the coaching staff will likely rely on Will Shipley to carry the load, and I think he’ll do just that. Meanwhile, Notre Dame’s running game is just as effective as Clemson’s, as the Fighting Irish are rushing for 186.6 yards per game. If defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin and his unit can limit the Irish’s ground game and make Notre Dame one-dimensional on offense, the outcome bodes well for the Tigers. Ultimately, I believe Clemson does just enough on offense to leave South Bend, Indiana, with a six-point victory and stay undefeated on the season.

Abby: Clemson- 30, Notre Dame- 17

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Despite Notre Dame not being the Fighting Irish team we expected coming into this season, I think they will still manage to give Clemson some trouble on Saturday night. The Tigers are no doubt the better team on both sides of the ball coming into the matchup, but Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei enters the game coming off of arguably his worst game of the season versus Syracuse. With the entire starting defensive line back and healthy and Uiagalelei coming in with something to prove, it is only a matter of time before it all comes together for Clemson on both sides of the ball. Head coach Dabo Swinney acknowledged his team’s lack of a complete game this season and I think this would be the perfect time for all of the pieces to finally come together. While I think Notre Dame’s environment may foster a close game between the two teams at first, Clemson will ultimately run away with this one by two-scores in a statement win in South Bend.

