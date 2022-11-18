Our score predictions for Clemson vs. Miami

Dabo Swinney and Clemson have a home matchup against Miami this Saturday, as the team is coming off a solid 31-16 win over Scott Satterfield and the Louisville Cardinals.

Clemson, 9-1 (7-0 ACC), will look to end the season strong as they are on the outside looking in of the College Football Playoff top four. Week 12 against Miami will be an easier matchup for the Tigers, but even so, it is not a game to take lightly.

No.9 Clemson heads into another week as the betting favorite for the eleventh straight game this season, though we saw against Notre Dame that being the favorite doesn’t guarantee a win.

Here at Clemson Wire, the staff broke down their predictions for the Tigers’ matchup with Miami. Here’s a look at what we’re thinking.

Alex: Clemson- 35, Miami- 10

Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Swinney and the Tigers should have no problems in this matchup as Clemson is through and through the better team. The Hurricanes had a lot of hype heading into this season under new head coach Mario Cristobal, but the team has struggled as they’ve been a bottom-half team in the ACC. I expect DJ Uiagalelei to continue gaining momentum with freshman wide receiver Antonio Williams which will help the Tigers’ passing game get back on its feet. On the ground, there is no way Miami will consistently be able to stop Will Shipley and Phil Mafah from having big games. I’m expecting a dominant performance out of the Tigers.

Justin: Clemson-36, Miami-20

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Simply put, Clemson is too talented to win by anything less than double digits. While I think Miami has pieces that could give the Tigers some trouble, head coach Dabo Swinney should have Clemson ready to go for this last ACC game before the conference championship. Coming off last week when the Tigers had over 400 total yards of offense, quarterback DJ Uiagalelei and running back Will Shipley should be able to sustain drives and make more big plays against this Miami defense. Although Miami’s offense had success last week against Georgia Tech, Clemson’s defense is far more stingy and should be able to limit any explosive plays. Ultimately, I would be shocked if this game is close, and I have the Tigers winning their 10th game of the season on Saturday.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire