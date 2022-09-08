Score prediction, 5 reasons why Georgia stays hot vs Samford

The Georgia Bulldogs (1-0) opened the 2022 season with a 49-3 statement win over No. 3 Oregon (0-1) last Saturday.

Now it’s back to Athens for a clash with the Samford Bulldogs (1-0) for the first home game as Defending National Champions.

Kickoff is set for 4:00 p.m. ET at Sanford Stadium.

Here’s five reasons why UGA keeps its dominant play rolling, along with a score prediction.

Stetson Bennett continues to impress

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

‘The Mailman’ delivered versus the Ducks completing 25 of 31 passes for 368 yards, two touchdowns and a score on the ground.

There is no reason why Stetson Bennett doesn’t keep his hot streak alive versus Samford on Saturday.

The Bulldogs from Alabama opened the season with a 27-17 win over Kennesaw State last week after finishing the 2021 season with a 4-7 overall record.

Samford allowed opponents 39.5 points per game in 2021.

Trenches

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

One of the biggest reasons for the Bulldogs domination of the Ducks was play in the trenches.

The Dawgs boast two of the top NFL prospects in defensive lineman Jalen Carter and linebacker Nolan Smith.

UGA racked up three tackles for loss and allowed just 313 total yards to Oregon.

Georgia was equally impressive on the offensive front, racking up 571 total yards, including 132 yards on the ground.

Bennett operated virtually untouched for the majority of the game.

SEC play loading

Se Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

It’s time to gear up for SEC play for Georgia, who opens conference play next week Sept. 17 at South Carolina (1-0).

Even though an FCS opponent is this week’s task, you can be sure that coach Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs have perfect execution in mind this week.

Meaningful reps

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

As UGA gets ready for SEC play, young players getting in-game repetition is key for depth development.

The Bulldogs are particularly young at spots, including linebacker and cornerback.

We will get to see guys like redshirt freshman cornerback Nyland Green, along with true freshmen Daylen Everette, Jaheim Singletary and Julian Humphrey get playing time versus Samford after not seeing much, if any, game time last week.

Story continues

This is a chance for the young players to prove they have what it takes to contribute this season.

Return of the champs

Joshua L. Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday will be a homecoming of sorts as DawgNation has yet to see their champions play in Sanford Stadium.

Sometimes energy is lacking when a top-5 team plays an FCS opponent, but this reason may keep UGA fans engaged throughout the game.

Expect a sea of Red and Black in Athens.

Score Prediction

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

I expect Stetson Bennett to continue to deliver, the offensive and defensive fronts to exert dominance, and the Sanford Stadium crowd to drive the energy in the home opener.

I’m not sure if Samford will score a touchdown. After all, No. 11 Oregon walked away from Atlanta with only a field goal.

Prediction: 62-0 Bulldogs.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire