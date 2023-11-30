Score, live updates from the Decatur-Huntingtown state championship football game

There are only six games left in the MPSSAA high school football season, as the state championships are set to be decided over the next three days.

First up on Thursday night are the undefeated Stephen Decatur Seahawks, who will make the trip to Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium for the Class 2A state title game, where they will meet the Huntingtown Hurricanes from Calvert County. Decatur is looking for a n undefeated season, their first football state championship in program history and the first football state title for a Bayside team since 1996.

Decatur's Davin Chandler (0) rushes against Milford Mill Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in the 2A State Semifinal in Berlin, Maryland. Decatur defeated Milford Mill 35-34.

Follow along here for live scores and updates from Thursday night's championship game between Decatur and Huntingtown:

Maryland high school football playoff scores: Decatur vs. Huntingtown

