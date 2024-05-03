How to Score Last-Minute Tickets to the F1 Miami Grand Prix This Year

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Formula 1 is coming stateside once again this weekend as all ten teams descend on Miami, still a fairly new track on the circuit.

Whether you’ve been keeping up with the 2024 F1 season or you’re just looking to enjoy one of Miami’s best sports events of the year, we highly recommend figuring out a way to attend the race in person. You’ll get to see the world’s best drivers tear up the Miami International Autodrome, and you’ll get to enjoy all the festivities around the big race.

Here, we’ve rounded up some of the best sites to buy last-minute tickets to the Miami Grand Prix — plus ways to watch the F1 Miami Grand Prix online too if you’re looking to live stream the race at home.

Where Can You Buy Tickets for the Miami Grand Prix 2024?

Two of the best places to buy Miami Grand Prix tickets are Vivid Seats and Ticketmaster, although Vivid Seats currently has lower prices. Also, you’ll notice that there are several ticket types for different locations and days. Below is a full outline of what all these ticket varieties mean:

Like all F1 events, the Miami Grand Prix takes place over three days, including practice laps on Friday, May 3, qualifying on Saturday the 4, and the actual race on Sunday, May 5. Most ticketing websites offer three-day passes for the whole weekend, or individual tickets to the Miami Grand Prix race on Sunday.

Practice and qualifying stages are great, but the most affordable option is to buy single-day tickets for the race on Sunday. As of writing, Vivid Seats has grandstand tickets starting at around $360. These tickets guarantee you an assigned seat, unlike general admission tickets (GA tickets are currently starting at around $460). A spot on the start/finish grandstand will set you back around $525 or more.

If you want to check out all three days of the Miami Grand Prix, you can buy three-day passes for as little as $411 right now.

Of course, you can always upgrade to more luxurious tickets with better views of the race. For the full VIP treatment, check out paddock tickets, 72 Club tickets, or suites on Vivid Seats.

Miami Grand Prix 2024: Time, Event Details

As mentioned, the Miami Grand Prix is set to take place on Sunday, May 5, with the race time set for 4 p.m. ET. The weekend kicks off with practice on Friday, May 3, and qualifying on Saturday, May 4 before the main race on Sunday. The weekend’s events take place at the Miami International Autodrome, which clocks in at around 3.4 miles.

How to Watch the Miami Grand Prix Online

If you’re wondering how to watch F1 online, tune into either ESPN or ESPN 2. For those of you looking for a Miami Grand Prix live stream, you’ll either need a subscription to F1 TV (starting at $10.99 a month) — which lets you live stream every GP as well as access driver cams and radios — or get ESPN access through Sling or fuboTV.

How to Watch Miami Grand Prix Online Free

For anyone looking to stream the Miami Grand Prix for free online, sign up for a seven-day free trial to fuboTV, which carries ESPN to watch F1 races online. The fuboTV trial will get you free Miami Grand Prix livestreams throughout the whole weekend — just make sure to cancel the free trial once the seven days are over if you’re not interested in subscribing.

Miami F1 Drivers, Teams, Predictions

Just four races into the 2024 F1 season, Red Bull (and lead driver Max Verstappen) is already dominating the pack with a win in every race except for one, a forced retirement with a brake fire in March’s Australian Grand Prix. The winged team is currently sitting on 195 points, which more than double Charles Leclerc’s 76 points in third place.

Other drivers with a hot start to the season have been Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz who is in third place behind Leclerc. This will be only the third F1 Grand Prix in Miami; last year saw Verstappen take first place, followed by Sergio Pérez and Fernando Alonso. The way things are going this season, we wouldn’t be surprised if Verstappen continued as the only driver to win in Miami.

Miami Grand Prix Merch 2024: Where to Buy F1 Merch Online

If you’re attending the Miami Grand Prix or hosting an at-home watch party, you’ll want some Formula 1 merch to support your favorite teams. You can find some of the F1 merch on the Fanatics Formula 1 online store, including hats, shirts, and jerseys.

Formula 1 Red Bull Racing Team Shirt

Especially if you’re a Red Bull fan (lucky you), check out this 2024 replica team T-shirt from Fanatics. The officially-licensed tee showcases all the team’s sponsors and logos, ensuring you can cheer Verstappen and/or Perez to yet another win in Miami.

Looking for more options? Check out our full story on the best Formula 1 merch available right now and get ready for the Miami Grand Prix this weekend.

