Score a free coffee with Dunkin’ ahead of the UGA vs. TCU national championship game

Dunkin’ is making sure every Dawg fan win big with a free coffee on Monday.

Recently, the donut chain announced that they want to keep fans running with a free medium hot or iced coffee all day on Jan. 9.

In support of the home team, fans can also purchase Dunkin’s limited-edition Dawgs Donut to get ready for the big game.

The Dawgs Donut is a traditional donut ring that pays tribute to the teams colors with vanilla icing, topped with red sprinkles.

Fans can purchase the coffee and donut at participating locations throughout Georgia.

The No.1 Georgia Bulldogs will face off against the No. 3 Texas Christian University Horned Frogs Monday night at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Ahead of the big game, Channel 2 will air UGA Athletics’ Championship All-Access at 5:30 p.m. and a Road 2 the Championship special LIVE from So-Fi Stadium at 7 p.m.

